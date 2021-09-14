Aragonès veta los nombres de Junts ajenos al Govern para la mesa de diálogo

Barcelona
El presidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, ha vetado este martes los nombres propuestos por Junts que son ajenos al Govern, para participar en la mesa de diálogo que se reunirá mañana miércoles en Barcelona, según han explicado fuentes del ejecutivo catalán.
Junts ha incluido entre sus nombres propuestos para la delegación de la Generalitat a Jordi Sànchez y Jordi Turull, dos presos del "procés" que fueron indultados en junio por el Gobierno, además de la portavoz de Junts en el Congreso, Míriam Nogueras, y el vicepresidente del Govern, Jordi Puigneró.
En la reunión de este martes del Govern, en la que debe aprobarse la composición de la delegación que enviará la Generalitat a la reunión de la mesa de diálogo, según fuentes de la Presidencia, Aragonès ha reiterado, "como siempre habían hablado y acordado, que es una negociación de gobierno a gobierno".
Por lo tanto, Aragonès no ha "aceptado" la propuesta de nombres planteada por Junts, que en consecuencia ha solicitado un receso en la reunión para tomar una decisión al respecto.
La inclusión de Jordi Sànchez, secretario general de Junts, y Jordi Turull, vicepresidente del partido, chocaba con la previsión anunciada por la portavoz del Govern, Patrícia Plaja, que había asegurado que la delegación de la Generalitat estaría formada por miembros del ejecutivo catalán.
Fuentes de la Presidencia consultadas han reconocido su "malestar" por el hecho de que Junts haya hecho público oficialmente a través de un comunicado su lista de nombres "antes de consensuarlos" en la reunión que celebra este martes el Govern.
Según las fuentes consultadas, "se había dicho y acordado que sería una negociación de gobierno a gobierno, con representantes del Govern".
