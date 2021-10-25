Estás leyendo: Argelia prevé detener el suministro de gas a Marruecos y surtirá directamente a España

Público
Público

Argelia prevé detener el suministro de gas a Marruecos y surtirá directamente a España

Para sortear Marruecos, Argelia utilizará el gasoducto submarino de Medgaz, una vía que cuenta con una capacidad anual de 8.000 millones de metros cúbicos y que requerirá de barcos para transportar gas a España, lo que podría encarecer aún más la factura.

El logotipo de la empresa estatal de energía Sonatrach en la sede en Argel, Argelia, el 25 de noviembre de 2019.
El logotipo de la empresa estatal de energía Sonatrach en la sede en Argel, Argelia, el 25 de noviembre de 2019. Ramzi Boudina / REUTERS

Londres / Argel

A partir del 1 de noviembre, Argelia detendrá el suministro de gas natural con destino Marruecos. La ruptura de las relaciones diplomáticas entre ambos países está detrás de una decisión que prevé interrumpir el flujo del gasoducto Magreb-Europa, con una capacidad de 13.500 millones de metros cúbicos.

La coyuntura hace que Argelia deba servirse del gasoducto submarino de Medgaz para sortear Marruecos, una vía que cuenta con una capacidad anual de 8.000 millones de metros cúbicos y cuya capacidad Argelia prevé ampliar. Una situación que, según los expertos, podría agravar la crisis energética que vive nuestro país. 

Argelia es el principal proveedor de gas a España, cubriendo cerca de la mitad de su demanda por medio del suministro que le provee el gasoducto Magreb-Europa. En el caso de que se produzcan interrupciones en dicho flujo, según informa Reuters, el país norteafricano implementará barcos para transportar gas natural licuado (GNL) a España.

Los analistas afirman que eso significaría que Sonatrach –la empresa argelina que se encarga de la explotación de los hidrocarburos del país– tendría que fletar más buques, lo que revertiría en nuevas subidas del precio del GNL debido a que las tarifas de transporte se han duplicado con respecto a principios de este mes. No olvidemos que los precios del GNL se han disparado en los últimos meses debido a la escasez estructural en Europa y a las expectativas de un invierno frío y una gran demanda.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público