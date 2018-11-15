Según muestra una pintura descubierta por un grupo de investigadores de la Universidad de Haifa (Israel), Jesucristo no tenía ni el pelo largo ni liso, sino corto y a lo afro. Los expertos creen que la imagen supera los 1.500 años, un dato que hace que sea la representación pictórica de Jesús más antigua descubierta hasta el momento.
No obstante, como indica La Vanguardia basándose en Science Alert, los expertos han recomendado ser precavidos a la hora de dar por buenos los datos, ya que existe una determinada diferencia temporal entre el momento en el que fue creada y la época en la que vivió Jesucristo .
"Olvida la barba y los mechones que fluyen del ícono de aspecto más occidental; este joven estaba bien afeitado, con una nariz larga y pelo rizado", explican en el medio de comunicación científico.
Exceptionally early painting of Jesus' face discovered in ancient Israeli church
Los arqueólogos han descubierto la pintura en lo alto del ábside bautismal de una iglesia bizantina en Negev, un desierto situado en el sur de Israel. El retrato que supera ahora en antigüedad a cualquier otra pintura de Jesús, desmonta la imagen que ha predominado durante cientos de años sobre una de las figuras más importantes de la Biblia.
