Diecinueve personas resultaron heridas leves después de que un avión de la compañía British Airways aterrizase en el aeropuerto de València con fuego en uno de los motores, según informaron fuentes oficiales del Gobierno.
Tres de los heridos leves tuvieron que ser trasladados al hospital después de intoxicarse con el humo del incendio. Mientras que el resto fue atendido en el propio aeropuerto por causas como rozaduras o crisis de ansiedad, según informaron de la Delegación del Gobierno.
El Centro de Emergencias de la comunidad recibió durante la tarde de este lunes una notificación sobre el fuego que se había detectado en uno de los motores del avión al aterrizar, aunque a la llegada de los bomberos no había fuego, solo humo.
A continuación se abrieron las puertas de emergencia del avión, que cubría la ruta Londres-Valencia, y el pasaje salió por ellas. Según Emergencias, el aeropuerto no activó la fase de emergencia, pero el tráfico aéreo se desvió unos 25 minutos y posteriormente se restableció.
