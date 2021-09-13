Ayuso levantará toda restricción horaria en hostelería y ocio nocturno a partir del 20 de septiembre

MilánActualizado:
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha anunciado este lunes el fin de las restricciones horarias por el covid que afectaban a la hostelería y el ocio nocturno, así como la eliminación de aforos en los cines y los teatros de la región a partir del próximo lunes, 20 de septiembre.
Ayuso, que ha recibido en Milán (Italia) el premio 'La Llama de la Libertad' por parte del Instituto Bruno Leoni, ha justificado la relajación de las medidas que incluyen ampliar de 8 a 10 los comensales en las terrazas en el contexto de la baja incidencia del virus en la región.
La presidenta ha subrayado que su intención es "seguir avanzando" en nuevas medidas de relajación de restricciones "si la situación continúa mejorando".
La quinta ola de la pandemia sigue a la baja según los datos de la Comunidad de Madrid, con 108 casos nuevos de covid, de los que 90 corresponden a las últimas 24 horas, y 12 fallecidos vinculados con esta patología.
Por su parte, la vacunación también continúa a buen ritmo después de que la semana pasada se empezara a inocular la tercera dosis adicional a personas en situación de grave inmunosupresión y se superase la inmunización de más del 70% de la población.
