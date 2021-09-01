Ayuso profundiza su batalla contra los impuestos y elimina las tasas propias

MAdridActualizado:
La presidenta regional, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha anunciado este miércoles que la Comunidad de Madrid eliminará todos los impuestos propios: en concreto, el tributo sobre la instalación de máquinas recreativas en establecimientos de hostelería autorizados y el impuesto sobre depósito de residuos.
El Consejo de Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid ha acordado este miércoles iniciar la tramitación de la ley de supresión de estos impuestos, que tendrá que ser aprobada posteriormente en la Asamblea de Madrid.
"La Comunidad de Madrid va a ser la única que no tendrá impuestos propios", ha aseverado Ayuso en rueda de prensa tras la reunión del Consejo de Gobierno, donde ha destacado que su intención es "seguir bajando" tributos y tener "menos impuestos y menos burocracia".
