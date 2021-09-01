Estás leyendo: Ayuso profundiza su batalla contra los impuestos y elimina las tasas propias

Ayuso profundiza su batalla contra los impuestos y elimina las tasas propias

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid ha declarado que su intención es "seguir bajando" tributos y tener "menos impuestos y menos burocracia".

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, durante la rueda de prensa ofrecida al término de la reunión del Consejo de Gobierno celebrada este miércoles 1 de septiembre en la Real Casa de Correos. David Fernández / EFE

La presidenta regional, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha anunciado este miércoles que la Comunidad de Madrid eliminará todos los impuestos propios: en concreto, el tributo sobre la instalación de máquinas recreativas en establecimientos de hostelería autorizados y el impuesto sobre depósito de residuos.

El Consejo de Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid ha acordado este miércoles iniciar la tramitación de la ley de supresión de estos impuestos, que tendrá que ser aprobada posteriormente en la Asamblea de Madrid.

"La Comunidad de Madrid va a ser la única que no tendrá impuestos propios", ha aseverado Ayuso en rueda de prensa tras la reunión del Consejo de Gobierno, donde ha destacado que su intención es "seguir bajando" tributos y tener "menos impuestos y menos burocracia".

