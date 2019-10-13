Público
Maltrato animal Barcelona logra llevar a juicio a una tienda de mascotas por maltrato animal

El Ayuntamiento y la Fiscalía reclaman la pena máxima por la aplicación del artículo 337.1 del código penal -maltrato animal con resultado de muerte-. Esto es, entre 13 y 18 meses de cárcel.

Los propietarios de una tienda de animales de Barcelona se verán obligados a sentarse en el banquillo de los acusados por supuestos delitos de maltrato animal. El caso se originó hace cuatro años y el trabajo del Consistorio de Barcelona ha sido fundamental para que el Juzgado de lo Penal número 28 abriera juicio. Se celebrará este lunes, informa El Periódico de Catalunya.

El Ayuntamiento y la Fiscalía reclaman la pena máxima por la aplicación del artículo 337.1 del Código Penal -maltrato animal con resultado de muerte-. Esto es, entre 13 y 18 meses de cárcel. 

La causa arrancó hace cuatro años, tras una inspección de la Guardia Urbana y los técnicos del área de Gestión y Protección del Consistorio. La inspección del establecimiento, ubicado en la calle Sicilia, se saldó con la intervención de 135 perros y gatos. 

Según recoge el medio en cuestión, la actuación de la Guardia Urbana y los técnicos del Ayuntamiento fue motivada por las numerosas llamadas de particulares. En esas denuncias dieron cuenta de haber comprado animales en este establecimiento, y de que estos animales enfermaban a los pocos días. 

Muchos de los animales intervenidos fallecieron posteriormente. Según trasladaron fuentes municipales al mencionado periódico, parte de ellos sufrían enfermedades contagiosas graves, y otros no disponían de historial veterinario o no recibían las atenciones veterinarias correspondientes.

La higiene era deficiente, las jaulas no cumplían la normativa en lo que respecta a sus dimensiones, y en ocasiones se hacinaban animales muy por encima de la capacidad de estas jaulas. 

