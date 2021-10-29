Estás leyendo: La batalla en el PP de Madrid llega al móvil: Ayuso bloquea de su WhatsApp a Teodoro García Egea

La batalla en el PP de Madrid llega al móvil: Ayuso bloquea de su WhatsApp a Teodoro García Egea 

El secretario general de su partido no está sólo. El bloqueo de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid ha afectado también a otras cinco personas del Comité de Dirección y Ejecutivo de Madrid.

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, habla por teléfono en su despacho de la Real Casa de Correos, antes de la comparecencia en el Pleno telemático de la Asamblea de Madrid de sesión de control al Gobierno que ha quedado suspendido. En Madrid, a 23 de abril de 2020. Comunidad De Madrid

El bloqueo de un contacto en el móvil es, entre otras cuestiones, síntoma de que algo no va bien. La animadversión –incluso el odio sincero– en tiempos de mensajería instantánea puede ser encauzada a través de un simple click que aborta cualquier tipo de comunicación con el contacto de marras. 

Pues bien, este viernes ha trascendido que la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha bloqueado en su WhatsApp al secretario general de su partido, Teodoro García Egea. Un gesto que podría ser anecdótico si no fuera porque las espadas se mantienen en alto entre las filas populares.

La disputa por controlar el liderazgo entre la dirección nacional de Pablo Casado y la presidenta autonómica está causando estragos. La dirigente madrileña ha aprovechado internamente para anunciar ante la Junta Directiva Regional su decisión de presentarse a presidir el PP de Madrid cuando se convoque el Congreso. 

Pero Egea no está sólo. El bloqueo de Ayuso ha afectado también a otras cinco personas del Comité de Dirección y Ejecutivo de Madrid en una jornada en la que se ha producido el encuentro de los órganos de dirección del PP madrileño. Reunión en la que Ayuso ha hecho valer sus apoyos y una mayoría en el partido ha pedido que se adelante el congreso regional, un mensaje que el actual presidente de la formación, Pío García-Escudero, se ha comprometido a trasladar a la dirección nacional del PP.

Son varias las voces que han reclamado que el congreso se celebre cuanto antes. Además, desde la formación regional, en manos de una dirección provisional desde 2018, admiten que lo ha reclamado un "porcentaje importante".

