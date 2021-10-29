Cambio al horario de invierno: recuerda que este domingo a las 3 de la madrugada volverán a ser las 2

madrid
Pese a que el cambio de hora sea un fenómeno que lleve implantado medio siglo, todos los años aparecen dudas sobre en qué sentido mover las manecillas cuando llega el momento de cambiar la hora. Este fin de semana, en toda la Unión Europea (y en algunos lugares como México) se pasa al horario de invierno y se debe de atrasar el reloj.
En la madrugada del 30 al 31 de octubre se deberán de mover hacia atrás las manecillas, de tal forma que a las 3.00 volverán a ser las 2.00 y se tendrá una hora más de sueño en la noche del sábado.
Portugal ha decidido continuar con el cambio de hora a expensas de que se suprima a nivel europeo
En febrero de 2018, a propuesta de Finlandia, se llevó a la Eurocámara la propuesta para la supresión del cambio de hora. Fue rechazada por la mayoría de países, pero aún así se hizo una consulta pública en la que el 80% de la población votó a favor de acabar con estos cambios. Aun así hay países como Portugal han decidido que van a seguir como hasta ahora.
En el caso de España, se coordino una comisión de expertos para determinar la conveniencia o no de eliminar el cambio de hora estacional. Sin embargo, el pasado marzo emitieron un informe en el que explicaron que no se llegó a "ninguna resolución concluyente".
