Canarias declara la situación de emergencia por el desprendimiento de Argaga, en La Gomera

Los equipos de rescate han evacuado en helicóptero a cinco personas que se habían quedado aisladas.

Argaga, en Vallehermoso
Derrumbe en el acceso a Argaga, en Vallehermoso. AYUNTAMIENTO DE VALLE GRAN REY

EUROPA PRESS

El Gobierno de Canarias, a través de la Dirección General de Seguridad y Emergencias, ha declarado la situación de emergencia por el desprendimiento ocurrido esta tarde en la playa de Argaga, en el municipio de Vallehermoso, en la isla de La Gomera.

Esta decisión se ha tomado en base a la situación acaecida y en aplicación del Plan Territorial de Emergencia de Protección Civil de la Comunidad Autónoma de Canarias (Plateca) para la movilización de todos los medios necesarios para intervenir ante esta incidencia.

En base a esta declaración, se han activado tres helicópteros del GES, bomberos, Cecopin de La Gomera, Protección Civil, Ayuda en Emergencias Anaga (AEA), Guardia Civil, Servicio de Urgencias Canario (SUC), Grupo de Rescate de Cruz Roja, responsables del IGME, unidad canina de rescate de AEA, GES Aire y GES Tierra.

Asimismo, han llegado a La Gomera los siguientes equipos de emergencias desplazados desde Tenerife: cinco vehículos y doce efectivos de la Policía Canaria; Equipos de Respuesta Inmediata en Emergencias (ERIE) de Cruz Roja especializados en intervención psicosocial y búsqueda y salvamento en medio terrestre; perros de salvamento, y un vehículo y tres técnicos del Grupo de Emergencias y Salvamento (GES) de Tierra.

