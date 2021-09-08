Un centro escolar de Palma modifica el uniforme de las chicas porque "hay niñas que llevan la falda muy corta"

Madrid
Parece una noticia de otro tiempo, incluso de otro país. El centro escolar católico Madre Alberta, localizado en Palma de Mallorca, ha tomado la decisión de suprimir la falda del uniforme reglamentario para sus pupilas. Ahora, tanto los chicos como las chicas del citado centro utilizarán la misma indumentaria.
Tal y como ha recogido el medio balear IB3, desde el centro han justificado la sorprendente decisión alegando cuestiones métricas: "Hay niñas que llevan la falda muy corta y eso es difícil de regular".
Así las cosas, el Madre Alberta sólo permitirá un uniforme unisex integrado por unos pantalones de color beige, un polo blanco con el escudo oficial de la escuela y una chaqueta o jersey de tono azul oscuro. Se trata, según los gestores del centro, de una decisión que busca "evitar desigualdades y cuestiones de género".
La medida atañe también a todo tipo de abalorios, así como a la posibilidad de llevar las uñas pintadas. Una apuesta por el recato que haría la vista gorda siempre que los accesorios sean "discretos", se lleven "sin ostentación" y vayan a juego con las tonalidades del uniforme.
Las nuevas prerrogativas hacen referencia también a la cabellera. Se prohíbe llevar el pelo teñido de colores que no sean los naturales, así como llevar la piel tatuada. La nueva reglamentación entrará en vigor a partir del curso 2023-2024, hasta entonces se prevé un periodo de transición.
