CNMC Compentecia expedienta a ocho empresas por un posible cártel en seguridad de la red ferroviaria

Incoa expediente sancionador contra Cobra (ACS), Siemens, Siemens Rail, Thales, CAF, Alstom, Nokia y Bombardier, además de contra cuatro directivos

Vías del tren. E.P.

La Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) ha abierto expediente a ocho empresas, entre ellas multinacionales como ACS, Alstom, Siemens, Bombardier o Thales, al sospechar que operaban un cártel en la prestación de servicios de seguridad ferroviarios en España.

"Se han detectado prácticas restrictivas de la competencia en la prestación de los servicios de suministro, instalación, puesta en servicio y mantenimiento de los sistemas de seguridad, de control y gestión del tráfico, de comunicaciones y de protección ferroviaria para la red de ferrocarril convencional y de alta velocidad ferroviaria en España", ha señalado la CNMC en un comunicado.

El expediente sancionador afecta a cuatro directivos, que no identificó, y ocho empresas (Siemens Rail Automation SAU y Siemens SA, filiales de Siemens; Thales España, filial del grupo Thales; Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios, filial de ACS; Nokia Spain, filial de Nokia ; Alstom Transporte, filial de Alstom SA; Bombardier European Investments, filial de Bombardier y CAF Signalling, filial de CAF).

La investigación, iniciada en enero de 2017, indaga en supuestos acuerdos para la manipulación y el reparto de licitaciones convocadas por el Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias (ADIF). La CNMC destacó que, en algunas de las inspecciones realizadas entre el 18 y el 20 de enero del año pasado, recabó información relacionada con los equipos electromecánicos en líneas ferroviarias, incluyendo los sistemas de señalización, seguridad y comunicaciones ferroviarias.

El organismo de control de la competencia indicó que, entre el 17 y el 19 de mayo de 2017, se realizaron inspecciones en la sede de Thales España, y entre el 18 y el 19 de diciembre del año pasado en las de Bombardier European Investments y de CAF Signalling.

La CNMC inicia un periodo de 18 meses para instruir el expediente, "sin que la incoación de este expediente prejuzgue el resultado final de la investigación". El órgano regulador de la competencia ha subrayó que la investigación de los cárteles constituye una de sus prioridades de actuación, dada la especial gravedad de sus consecuencias sobre los consumidores y sobre el correcto funcionamiento de los mercados.

