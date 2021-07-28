El colectivo que pintó el mural feminista de Ciudad Lineal (Madrid) será el encargado de rehabilitarlo

Madrid
El colectivo que pintó el mural feminista de Ciudad Lineal, Unlogic Crew, lo rehabilitará tras ganar el concurso sacado por la Junta Municipal del Distrito, han trasladado fuentes municipales a Europa Press.
El mural fue vandalizado el pasado 8 de marzo, Día Internacional de las Mujeres. Entonces, el alcalde, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, se comprometió a que el mural sería devuelto a su estado original. Sin embargo, cuatro meses después la pintura seguía sin ser recuperada, como denunciaba la semana pasada ante el Pleno de Cibeles la Plataforma en Defensa del Mural de Ciudad Lineal.
Las mismas fuentes municipales han detallado que el distrito trató de limpiar las pintadas pero "fue imposible porque el mural no dispone de una pintura que lo proteja y se tiene que hacer con un producto especial para que dañar la pintura original".
Al detectar este problema, desde el distrito se encargó la limpieza a la empresa de mantenimiento del polideportivo pero les transmitieron que podían limpiar únicamente 20 metros al mes, por lo que el proceso se iba a alargar.
Finalmente, el distrito ha optado por lanzar un contrato menor para limpiar y restaurar el mural. A él han concurrido cuatro empresas resultando ganadora Unlogic Crew. El presupuesto del contrato es de aproximadamente 14.900 euros, sin IVA.
Historia del mural
El Pleno de Cibeles apoyó, con los votos de Más Madrid, PSOE y Cs, que se mantuviera el mural feminista del centro deportivo municipal de La Concepción, en Ciudad Lineal, un acuerdo que llegaba cinco días después de que el Pleno del distrito aprobara su eliminación, en este caso con el apoyo de los 'naranja'.
La vicealcaldesa de Madrid, Begoña Villacís, reclamaba entonces un feminismo no excluyente para mujeres que no sean de izquierdas, razón por la que entendía la posición de voto del concejal Ángel Niño en Ciudad Lineal. Compartía que no le gusta el mural porque echaba en falta mujeres de otras ideologías, como "Concepción Arenal, Margaret Thatcher e incluso Santa Teresa de Jesús" y no sólo referentes de ese feminismo "excluyente y sectario".
