Comienza a declarar ante el juez el ex director del Ibatur

El ex director del Instituto Balear de Turismo (Ibatur) R. A. ha comenzado a prestar declaración ante el juez José Castro como imputado en el caso de presunta corrupción en la construcción del velódromo Palma Arena en la pasada legislatura, cuando la comunidad balear estaba gobernada por el PP.
R. A. ha llegado a los juzgados de Vía Alemania alrededor de las 09.00 horas de hoy acompañado por su abogado, Gregorio Sanjosé, y no ha pasado a prestar declaración en el juzgado de Instrucción número 3 hasta las 09.55.
Esta mañana también se espera que acuda a prestar declaración ante el juez otro ex alto cargo del PP: el ex regidor de Hacienda en el Ayuntamiento de Palma y actual conseller insular, Pedro Álvarez, quien todavía no se ha personado en los juzgados.
