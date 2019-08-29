Confirmados seis casos de listeriosis en Alemania por comer carne de Magrudis

Un hombre de Sevilla de 39 años llevó a Alemania tres lotes de carne mechada de la empresa Magrudis, aceitunas y jamón ibérico. El objetivo era agasajar a la familia de su novia, a la que conoció ese mismo fin de semana. El resultado es que ahora mismo hay seis personas infectadas por listeria.
Según ha anunciado El Economista, la Junta de Andalucía ha confirmado ya el caso de la pareja de este hombre sevillano, mientras que el resto de su familia (seis personas) están en Alemania a la espera de un análisis aunque también cayeron enfermos tras comer la carne mechada de la marca Magrudis.
El hombre compró la carne en el barrio de Sevilla Los Remedios el 1 de agosto y consumió una parte en la costa onubense el día 3 y, de hecho, cayó enfermo pero no identificó la causa. Días más tarde, el 18 de agosto, y con la alerta alimentaria ya activada tres días antes, viajó a Alemania y en una reunión familiar, el día 21 de agosto, la carne fue ingerida por la pareja y otros seis familiares.
