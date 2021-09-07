Estás leyendo: Convocada una concentración en Madrid en protesta por la grave agresión homófoba de Malasaña

Homofobia

Convocada una concentración en Madrid en protesta por la grave agresión homófoba de Malasaña

Tendrá lugar el próximo sábado 11 de septiembre a las 19 horas en la Puerta del Sol. El llamado corre a cargo de las organizaciones Cogam y Kifkif. El lema de la manifestación será 'Nos están matando'. 

Manifestación del Orgullo LGTBI
Manifestación del Orgullo LGTBI, a 3 de julio de 2021, en Madrid. Jesús Hellín / Europa Press

Madrid

El peor escenario parece confirmarse. En el último año se suceden las agresiones homófobas con el trágico final de Samuel en la retina de todos. La última tuvo lugar este domingo a plena luz del día cuando ocho encapuchados agredieron salvajemente a un joven en el barrio de Malasaña.

Mientras la Policía Nacional investiga lo sucedido, urge una respuesta rápida por parte de la sociedad civil. Con ese fin, las organizaciones en defensa de los derechos LGTBI de Cogam y Kifkif han convocado este sábado una concentración en la Puerta del Sol para denunciar una violencia que nunca debió producirse.

Bajo el lema 'Nos están matando', este sábado 11 de septiembre a las 19 horas tendrá lugar una concentración que busca poner freno a lo inefable. Una violencia que ha irrumpido esta vez en el centro de Madrid con toda su dureza. Un grupo de encapuchados ha seccionado el labio de un joven y le han marcado con el cuchillo la palabra "maricón" en un glúteo. Una agresión atroz que no debe quedar impune.

Este ataque se produce meses después del brutal asesinato de Samuel en A Coruña a manos de un grupo de jóvenes que le propinaron una paliza mortal. También de un goteo de agresiones homófobas que no ha cesado en lo que va de año. 

