Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Crisis migratoria Piden a la Fiscalía del Estado que actúe contra Salvini al ser el Open Arms un barco español

Un abogado español insta en un escrito a la Fiscalía por ser el ministro italiano del Interior responsable del "menoscabo de la salud y de la integridad" de todos las personas a bordo del Open Arms, buque con bandera española.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Migrantes permanecen en el barco del Open Arms. - REUTERS

Migrantes permanecen en el barco del Open Arms. - REUTERS

El abogado español Fernando Pamos de la Hoz ha instado a la Fiscalía General del Estado a actuar contra el ministro del Interior de Italia, Matteo Salvini, por "detención ilegal" de las personas que están a bordo del Open Arms.

En concreto, pide que actúe "para preservar la integridad física y psíquica de los tripulantes y de aquellas personas que han sido rescatadas de una muerte segura y que según las últimas noticias están padeciendo lo indecible como consecuencia del actuar -impropio de un ser humano, del ministro italiano, Matteo Salvini".

En una denuncia presentada ante la Fiscalía, el abogado argumenta que en el orden penal corresponde a la jurisdicción española "el conocimiento e las causas por delitos y faltas cometidos en territorio español o cometidos a bordo de buques o aeronaves españoles, sin perjuicio de lo previsto en los tratados internacionales en los que España sea parte".

Según argumenta el abogado español, Salvini es responsable del "menoscabo de la salud y de la integridad" de todos los inmigrantes a bordo del buque español Open Arms, por lo que debe ser objeto de investigación.

Por ello dice que la Fiscalía General del Estado "no puede ni debe esconderse" y solicita el inicio de diligencias de investigación y las actuaciones necesarias "para que esta situación cese y se persiga a los responsables de ese delito de detención ilegal".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad