Estás leyendo: Cuatro jóvenes asestan una brutal paliza a una mujer en Vitoria: "Te vamos a destrozar esa cara guapa"

Público
Público

Cuatro jóvenes asestan una brutal paliza a una mujer en Vitoria: "Te vamos a destrozar esa cara guapa"

La joven regresaba a casa de madrugada cuando fue agredida en el barrio de El Batán de Vitoria. La Ertzaintza ha puesto en marcha una investigación para dilucidar la identidad de los agresores.

Efectivos de la Ertzaintza le piden la documentación a una persona que se encontraba en un banco en pleno estado de alarma por coronavirus en Bilbao, País Vasco, (España), a 31 de marzo de 2020.
Efectivos de la Ertzaintza le piden la documentación a una persona que se encontraba en un banco en pleno estado de alarma por coronavirus en Bilbao, País Vasco, (España), a 31 de marzo de 2020. H.Bilbao / Europa Press

Madrid

Actualizado:

Ocurrió este domingo de madrugada en torno a las 4 de la mañana. Una joven fue brutalmente agredida por un grupo de personas cuando se dirigía a su domicilio familiar, en el barrio de El Batán de Vitoria. Por el momento no se han producido detenciones, pese a que la Ertzaintza ha puesto en marcha una investigación para dilucidar la identidad de los agresores.

Según la denuncia, los agresores amenazaron a la víctima antes de proceder a la brutal paliza: "Vamos a ver cómo te destrozamos esa cara guapa. Tranquila, ni te vamos a violar ni a robar. Solo queremos reventarte la cara". La joven fue atendida por recursos sanitarios de las heridas sufridas en su rostro. 

El Ayuntamiento de Vitoria ha aprobado una declaración institucional de condena y rechazo. Además, ha puesto a su disposición los recursos psicológicos, jurídicos, sanitarios, de protección y de acogida que requiera. También se ha sumado a los actos convocados por el Movimiento feminista y ha invitado a toda la ciudadanía a participar.

Según medios locales, la joven regresaba a casa sola cuando observó que le estaban siguiendo, lo que le hizo aligerar el paso para llegar cuanto antes a su domicilio. Fue entonces cuando los asaltantes le cerraron el paso y tras la escueta amenaza, comenzaron a propinarle golpes. Se desconoce, por el momento, el paradero de los agresores.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público