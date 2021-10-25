Cuatro jóvenes asestan una brutal paliza a una mujer en Vitoria: "Te vamos a destrozar esa cara guapa"

MadridActualizado:
Ocurrió este domingo de madrugada en torno a las 4 de la mañana. Una joven fue brutalmente agredida por un grupo de personas cuando se dirigía a su domicilio familiar, en el barrio de El Batán de Vitoria. Por el momento no se han producido detenciones, pese a que la Ertzaintza ha puesto en marcha una investigación para dilucidar la identidad de los agresores.
Según la denuncia, los agresores amenazaron a la víctima antes de proceder a la brutal paliza: "Vamos a ver cómo te destrozamos esa cara guapa. Tranquila, ni te vamos a violar ni a robar. Solo queremos reventarte la cara". La joven fue atendida por recursos sanitarios de las heridas sufridas en su rostro.
El Ayuntamiento de Vitoria ha aprobado una declaración institucional de condena y rechazo. Además, ha puesto a su disposición los recursos psicológicos, jurídicos, sanitarios, de protección y de acogida que requiera. También se ha sumado a los actos convocados por el Movimiento feminista y ha invitado a toda la ciudadanía a participar.
Según medios locales, la joven regresaba a casa sola cuando observó que le estaban siguiendo, lo que le hizo aligerar el paso para llegar cuanto antes a su domicilio. Fue entonces cuando los asaltantes le cerraron el paso y tras la escueta amenaza, comenzaron a propinarle golpes. Se desconoce, por el momento, el paradero de los agresores.
