Adolfo Carretero, el juez que instruye el caso del humorista Dani Mateo, es hermano de Agustín Carretero, un ex alto cargo del Gobierno regional de Madrid en las Administraciones de Esperanza Aguirre e Ignacio González, según ha informado este martes El Mundo. Éste desempeñó el cargo de dirección de la Academia de Policía de Madrid y fue director de Justicia de la Comunidad madrileña.
El magistrado que juzga a Dani Mateo por sonarse los mocos con la bandera de España también es hijo y nieto de jueces. El padre de los hermanos Carretero, antiguo magistrado del Supremo, participó en la investigación del Caso Filesa, escándalo de financiación ilegal que afectó al PSOE.
Además, el juez que valorará la acusación del humorista por un delito de odio y otro de ultraje a símbolos de España, mantuvo imputada por revelación de secretos a una periodista de la Cadena Ser que instruyó los seguimientos a Ignacio González en Colombia. Éstos permitieron la apertura de la Operación Lezo.
Para que Carretero se aparte de la causa, la defensa de Mateo ha alegado que el delito se acometió en Alcobendas, lugar en el que se grabó el sketch. Sin embargo, el juez puede contraatacar fácilmente y decir que los delitos se difundieron por todo el mundo al retransmitirse por televisión.
