Estás leyendo: Denuncian al príncipe Andrés de Inglaterra por presuntas agresiones sexuales relacionadas con el caso Epstein

Público
Público

Denuncian al príncipe Andrés de Inglaterra por presuntas agresiones sexuales relacionadas con el caso Epstein

La demandante es una de las víctimas del magnate estadounidense acusado por tráfico de menores Jeffrey Epstein.

príncipe Andrés de York
El príncipe Andrés de York y Virginia Giuffre. Shutterstock

madrid

Actualizado:

Virginia Giuffre, una de las supuestas víctimas del magnate estadounidense Jeffrey Epstein acusado de abuso de menores, ha demandado este lunes en un tribunal de Nueva York al príncipe Andrés de Inglaterra, hijo de la reina Isabel II, y ha afirmado que el príncipe la agredió sexualmente.

Enmarcado en el Caso Epstein

La noticia ha llegado después de conocerse que el fondo creado para intentar compensar a las víctimas de las agresiones y abusos sexuales cometidos. Epstein dará por concluida su función después de desembolsar unos de 121 millones de dólares (106 millones de euros) a un total de 150 mujeres.

En 2019, el hijo de Isabel II anunció que abandonaba sus actividades públicas debido al escándalo en el que se ha visto envuelto por su relación con el magnate estadounidense.

Las víctimas que han decido aceptar el dinero procedente de este fondo de compensación ya no podrán presentar cualquier demanda contra el patrimonio de Epstein, pero sí podrán compartir información con las autoridades y participar en otras investigaciones paralelas relacionadas, así como hacer públicas sus historias.

Epstein fue arrestado en julio de 2019 por cargos de abuso sexual y tráfico de decenas de niñas a principios de los años 2000. Este millonario, quien llegó incluso a codearse en algún momento con personalidades como Bill Clinton o Donald Trump, fue descubierto ahorcado e su celda de una prisión de Nueva York en agosto de 2019.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público