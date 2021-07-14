Estás leyendo: Desahucian con intervención policial a una pareja y sus cuatro hijos de un piso de Vallecas

Desahucio en Vallecas Desahucian con intervención policial a una pareja y sus cuatro hijos de un piso de Vallecas

La vivienda pertenece a un fondo de inversión con el que la familia ha intentado negociar sin éxito. "No ha habido ninguna alternativa, no me han ofrecido ningún alquiler social", ha indicado Manuela, la madre de los pequeños desalojados.

Tras tres intentos frustrados anteriormente, se ha ejecutado el desahucio de Manuela, 35 años, y Jesús, 33 años, y sus cuatro hijos de 9, 8, 2 y 1, en la vivienda que ocupaban desde hace siete años propiedad de Bankia, Madrid a 14 de julio de 2021. Alejandro Martínez Vélez / Europa Press

La comisión judicial, con intervención de la UIP de la Policía Nacional y de la Policía Municipal, ha ejecutado esta mañana el desahucio de una pareja y de sus cuatro hijos pequeños del piso en el que vivían desde hace siete años en el madrileño distrito de Puente de Vallecas.

La vivienda, situada en el número 34 de la calle Sierra Salvada, perteneciente a un fondo de inversión, con el que la familia ha intentado negociar sin éxito. "No ha habido ninguna alternativa, no me han ofrecido ninguna vivienda pública ni alquiler social. Vamos a ver qué pasa. No sé lo que haremos", ha indicado Manuela, la madre de los pequeños desalojados, a la Plataforma de Afectados por la Hipoteca (PAH) de Vallecas.

Una treintena de activistas antidesahucios han intentado impedir el desalojo sentándose en el portal y gritando "Vergüenza, vergüenza", pero finalmente han sido retirados por la Policía y la comisión judicial ha procedido a ejecutar el lanzamiento. La familia, que pasa por dificultades económicas, está ahora sacando los enseres de la casa a la calle."

