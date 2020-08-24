Estás leyendo: Desalojan una fiesta ilegal con de 200 personas en un pueblo de Albacete

Desalojan una fiesta ilegal con de 200 personas en un pueblo de Albacete

La fiesta se celebró en un solar privado de la localidad de Hellín, el propietario ha sido denunciado por su actitud "irresponsable e incívica"

Uno de los agentes desplazados al solar en el que se produjo la fiesta
La Policía Local de Hellín (Albacete) ha desalojado una fiesta ilegal en la que había reunidas unas 200 personas consumiendo alcohol y ha tramitado varias denuncias porque los asistentes no llevaban puesta la mascarilla, por tenencia de droga y por hacer botellón, una práctica que está prohibida.

Así han informado desde su cuenta oficial de Facebook. Además, los agentes han identificado al propietario del solar, al que se ha denunciado por este acontecimiento "irresponsable e incívico".

La Policía también ha tramitado ocho denuncias por no usar mascarilla, ocho denuncias por botellón, una por tenencia de droga, otra por datos falsos y tres por molestias de ruidos.

