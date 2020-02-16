Detenida una mujer por tirar a su hijo recién nacido sin vida a un contenedor en Palencia

palencia
Una mujer ha sido detenida este domingo en Palencia tras arrojar a su recién nacido sin vida a un contenedor, según información de la subdelegación del Gobierno en la provincia.
Al parecer, la mujer ha acudido al hospital Río Carrión de la capital palentina, donde se habría detectado que había tenido un parto en fechas recientes, aunque habría asegurado que el bebé "no estaba vivo" y que lo arrojó a un contenedor.
Los sanitarios han comunicado el hecho al juez, y este, a su vez, a la Policía Nacional, quien ha iniciado una investigación. La detenida se encuentra ingresada en el centro hospitalario y, presumiblemente, el juez decretará el silencio de las diligencias ya que podría haber terceras personas relacionadas con el suceso.
Cabe destacar que la semana pasada también fue detenida en Palencia una pareja por arrojar a su hija recién nacida al río Carrión en una bolsa. Ambos están en prisión comunicada sin fianza.
((Seguirá ampliación))
