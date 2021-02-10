Estás leyendo: Detenido por agresión sexual el jefe de la cinematografía francesa

AGRESIÓN SEXUAL

Detenido por agresión sexual el jefe de la cinematografía francesa 

Dominique Boutonnat, de 51 años, asumió la presidencia del CNC en julio de 2019, desde entonces ha contribuido a la creación y al desarrollo de unos 250 proyectos cinematográficos y audiovisuales en el país.

Dominique Boutonnat.
Dominique Boutonnat. XAVIER LEOTY / EFE

PARIS

El productor francés Dominique Boutonnat, responsable de éxitos como "Intouchables" ("Intocable") y actual presidente del Centro Nacional Cinematográfico (CNC) de Francia, fue detenido este miércoles tras haber sido acusado por su ahijado de agresión sexual y tentativa de violación.

"El joven señala que los hechos tuvieron lugar el pasado verano durante las vacaciones"

La cadena BFM TV indicó que el joven, de 22 años, señala que los hechos tuvieron lugar el pasado verano durante las vacaciones, una acusación que Boutonnat ha desmentido a través de su entorno en ese mismo canal.
La denuncia fue presentada en octubre y la investigación judicial abierta por la Fiscalía de Nanterre, a las afueras de París, está en manos de la Policía Judicial.

Boutonnat, de 51 años, asumió la presidencia del CNC en julio de 2019 y como productor o gestor de fondos, según señaló entonces ese organismo, ha contribuido a la creación y al desarrollo de unos 250 proyectos cinematográficos y audiovisuales en el país. Entre ellos, además de "Intouchables", dirigida por Olivier Nakache y Eric Toledano en 2011, "Le Passé" (2013), del iraní Asghar Farhadi, o "L'Arnacoeur" (2010), de Pascal Chaumeil, protagonizada por Vanessa Paradis y Romain Duris.

El organismo que preside tiene entre sus misiones aportar ayudas a la creación, la producción y la distribución de películas y cortometrajes, favorecer su promoción o estudiar y elaborar textos legislativos y reglamentarios relacionados con el cine y otras artes visuales.

Su denuncia por agresión sexual e intento de violación se suma a la larga lista de acusaciones hechas públicas en las últimas semanas en Francia, que en muchos casos han utilizado como altavoz las redes sociales. Entre los acusados está el reconocido politólogo francés Olivier Duhamel, denunciado por abusos por su hijastro, Antoine Kouchner.

Su caso provocó este martes la dimisión del director del Instituto de Estudios Políticos francés (Sciences Po), Frédéric Mion, después de que se le reprochara no haber actuado pese a estar al tanto de las acusaciones contra Duhamel, profesor de ese prestigioso centro.

