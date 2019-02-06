Detenido en Argentina un hombre acusado de abusar de una niña de once años en España

La Policía Federal Argentina detuvo este miércoles a un ciudadano paraguayo de 38 años sobre el que pesaba una petición de captura internacional por delito de abuso sexual, presuntamente cometido en 2013 en España sobre una niña de once años, informaron fuentes policiales.
El hombre, cuya detención fue ordenada por la Organización Internacional de Policía Criminal (Interpol) el pasado 1 de febrero, fue arrestado por la Policía Federal argentina en El Viso, localidad situada a 44 kilómetros al norte de Buenos Aires.
Según confirmó el Ministerio de Seguridad argentino, el hombre se encuentra a disposición del Juzgado Federal en lo Criminal y Correccional de Campana, a cargo del Juez Adrián González Charvay.
El prófugo era requerido por las autoridades judiciales españolas tras el pedido internacional de captura que emitió la sección de Algeciras de la Audiencia Provincial de Cádiz por delito de abuso sexual.
El detenido está acusado de haber, presuntamente, abusado de una niña de once años en un complejo de viviendas al que entró junto a ella.
El operativo, desarrollado por la División Investigación Federal de Fugitivos y Extradiciones del Departamento de la Interpol, bajo sospecha de que el hombre se encontraba en territorio argentino, comenzó tareas de campo para localizarlo.
Tras analizar diversas bases de datos tanto públicas como privadas, obtuvieron el posible domicilio donde el prófugo se encontraba junto a su pareja. De este modo, la Policía Federal acudió a las inmediaciones del lugar en un vehículo no identificado para llevar a cabo un "discreto" operativo de vigilancia.
Este miércoles los agentes identificaron a un hombre con características físicas similares a las del fugitivo y, tras verificar su identidad, lo detuvieron.
