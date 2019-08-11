Público
Detenido joven de 19 años por un presunto delito de abuso sexual 

La Policía ha detenido a un hombre de 19 años en situación irregular. Será puesto a disposición judicial cuando concluya la investigación preliminar y finalizadas las diligencias policiales.

Imagen de archivo de unos agentes de la Policía Nacional. EP

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un joven de 19 años por un presunto delito de abusos sexuales, después de que una joven extranjera denunciara que había sufrido tocamientos tras rechazar una proposición para mantener relaciones sexuales.

El joven, que se encuentra de forma irregular en España, fue detenido después de que a las dos de la pasada madrugada un vigilante jurado del Centro Botín alertara de que una joven había solicitado ayuda. Según han informado fuentes policiales, la joven aseguraba haber sufrido tocamientos por un joven extranjero.

Tras el aviso se presentaron inmediatamente patrullas policiales en el lugar. La joven explicó a los policías que se le habían acercado un grupo de chicos entablando conversación y que, al quedarse a solas con uno de ellos, éste le propuso mantener relaciones sexuales. Ante su negativa, según señaló, el joven le comenzó a realizar tocamientos y la joven huyó y pidió ayuda al vigilante jurado.

Como presunto autor de estos hechos, la Policía ha detenido a un joven de 19 años en situación irregular y ha iniciado los trámites administrativos oportunos conforme a la normativa vigente. El detenido será puesto a disposición judicial cuando concluya la investigación preliminar y finalizadas las diligencias policiales.

