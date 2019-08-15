Detenido el presunto autor de una violación en San Sebastián

Un hombre de 39 años ha sido detenido este jueves como presunto autor de una agresión sexual que tuvo lugar en San Sebastián en la madrugada del pasado martes, ha informado el Departamento vasco de Seguridad.
El suceso se produjo durante la celebración de la Semana Grande y la víctima denunció los hechos, registrados hacia las tres de la mañana del día 13, tras lo cual se abrieron diligencias para tratar de localizar al presunto autor de la violación.
Este jueves ha sido identificado y detenido y, una vez concluyan los trámites en dependencias de la Ertzaintza, pasará a disposición judicial. El concejal de fiestas, Jon Insausti, ha anunciado este jueves, que en los lugares donde se celebran actividades festivas "se lanzará un mensaje", grabado o en directo, en contra de las agresiones contra las mujeres.
