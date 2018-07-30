Público
Público

Detenido en Senegal un hombre que podría ser el violador fugado de El Dueso

Agentes de la Policía Nacional destinados en el país africano lo habrían detenido tras detectar su entrada en el país por un lugar no autorizado desde Mauritania. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Guillermo Fernández, el preso fugado de la cárcel de El Dueso en Santoña, Cantabria. / Guardia Civil

Guillermo Fernández, el preso fugado de la cárcel de El Dueso en Santoña, Cantabria. / Guardia Civil

La Policía ha detenido en Senegal a un hombre que, a falta de comprobación a través del cotejo de sus huellas dactilares, podría ser Guillermo Fernández Bueno, el peligroso preso fugado en busca y captura internacional tras no regresar a la prisión de El Dueso (Cantabria) de un permiso de siete días.

Fuentes policiales han informado de esta detención, llevada a cabo por agentes de la Policía Nacional en colaboración con las fuerzas de seguridad senegalesas.

La Policía, según las mismas fuentes, detectó ayer la entrada del sospechoso en Senegal a través de un paso no autorizado desde Mauritania y hoy se ha producido la detención

Etiquetas