Detenidos el padre de tres menores acusado de abusos sexuales y también la madre por consentir

Agentes de la Guardia Civil han detenido a un hombre como presunto autor de un delito de abusos sexuales a tres menores de edad y ha arrestado también a la madre de las niñas, según han informado a Efe fuentes cercanas al caso.
El diario Levante-EMV publicaba este domingo la detención del hombre, al parecer padre biológico de una de las menores, de 8 años, y padrastro de las otras dos, de 13 y 17 años.
Según el periódico, el juzgado de instrucción número 6 de Llíria acordó el sábado el ingreso en prisión provisional del hombre, acusado de violar durante años a las dos hijas de su pareja y de abusar sexualmente de la hija biológica de ambos, en un municipio de la comarca valenciana del Camp de Túria.
La madre de las tres menores, añade el diario, también fue arrestada por la Guardia Civil por presuntamente consentir los abusos y las agresiones sexuales, y el juez acordó su libertad con cargos.
