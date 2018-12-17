Las fuerzas de seguridad han detenido en la AP-7 a un radical islamista de origen holandés al que los servicios de inteligencia tenían fichado como un peligroso sospechoso.
Además, la Policía Nacional ha detenido en Vitoria a otro supuesto yihadista por pertenencia a organización terrorista y captación, han informado fuentes de la lucha antiterrorista.
Los servicios de inteligencia habían advertido a la Policía Nacional, a la Guardia Civil y los Mossos de la radicalidad del primer detenido, al que se había visto por última vez en Salou (Tarragona) con una conducta "irregular", con "soflamas islamistas" y que se dirigió a una comisaría de los Mossos, según el ministro.
Ha sido el ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, quien ha avanzado la detención del islamista radical en la AP-7 en una entrevista en Antena 3 tras ser preguntado por la búsqueda de este hombre, Khalid Makran, de nacionalidad holandesa.
Marlaska ha añadido que tenía antecedentes criminales y "evidentemente" las fuerzas de seguridad aconsejaban su localización y detención.
El segundo detenido se trata de un hombre de 36 años de nacionalidad argelina y que ha sido arrestado por agentes de la Comisaría General de Información de la Policía Nacional en la calle Castillo de Portilla de Vitoria.
