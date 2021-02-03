WashingtonActualizado:
Estados Unidos prorrogó el miércoles el Nuevo Tratado START con Rusia por cinco años, dijo el secretario de Estado Antony Blinken.
"La prórroga del Nuevo Tratado START garantiza que tenemos límites verificables (...) hasta el 5 de febrero de 2026", señaló Blinken en un comunicado.
El gobierno del presidente Joe Biden dijo el mes pasado que buscaría la extensión. El tratado de control de armas, que expira el 5 de febrero, limita a Estados Unidos y a Rusia a no desplegar más de 1.550 cabezas nucleares y 700 sistemas balísticos, en tierra, mar o aire.
La OTAN celebra la prórroga
El Consejo del Atlántico Norte, máximo órgano de toma de decisiones de la OTAN, da también la bienvenida a la prórroga: "La OTAN da la bienvenida y apoya totalmente el acuerdo entre Estados Unidos y la Federación Rusa para extender el tratado Nuevo START por cinco años. Los aliados de la OTAN creen que el tratado Nuevo START contribuye a la estabilidad internacional, y los aliados expresan de nuevo su fuerte apoyo a su implementación continuada y a un diálogo temprano y activo sobre los modos de mejorar su estabilidad estratégica", indicó el Consejo en un comunicado.
Añadió que los aliados siguen "determinados de forma colectiva a mantener los acuerdos y compromisos existentes sobre desarme, control de armas y no proliferación". Además, resaltó que la OTAN sigue siendo lúcida sobre los desafíos que se plantean: "Trabajaremos en estrechas consultas para abordar las acciones agresivas de Rusia, que constituyen una amenaza a la seguridad euroatlántica", concluyó.
