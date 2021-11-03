Estás leyendo: Encuentran con vida a Cleo Smith, una niña de cuatro años desaparecida en Australia hace tres semanas

Encuentran con vida a Cleo Smith, una niña de cuatro años desaparecida en Australia hace tres semanas

La Policía australiana halló a la menor en una vivienda a 100 kilómetros del camping donde fue vista por última vez. Un hombre de 36 años está siendo interrogado como principal sospechoso.

Cleo Smith, la niña de cuatro años desaparecida durante 18 días, come un helado en un hospital.
Cleo Smith, la niña de cuatro años desaparecida durante 18 días, come un helado en un hospital. - Fuerza de Policía de Australia Occidental

madrid

La Policía de Australia Occidental ha encontrado en la madrugada de este miércoles a la niña de cuatro años que llevaba desaparecida cerca de tres semanas, Cleo Smith, sola en una casa a 100 kilómetros del último lugar donde fue vista, un camping donde pasaba las vacaciones con sus padres.

A la 1.00 h de la madrugada, según el diario australiano The West Australian, un equipo de la Policía irrumpió en una casa del pueblo costero de Carnavon. En una de las habitaciones se encontraba la pequeña, que fue sacada de allí por los agentes. La Policía le preguntó el nombre a la pequeña, que respondió para alivio de los agentes: "Mi nombre es Cleo".

La niña ya se encuentra sana y salva con sus padres

"Es un privilegio para mí anunciar que en las primeras horas de esta mañana, la Policía de Australia Occidental rescató a Cleo Smith. Está viva y bien", comenzó a decir en una rueda de prensa Col Blanch, uno de los policías encargados del caso.

El policía explicó que la niña ya se encuentra con sus padres y agradeció a todos los agentes y personas voluntarias que buscaron sin cesar a la menor. Continuó explicando que un hombre de 36 años, vecino de Carnarvon, se encuentra bajo custodia policial y estaba siendo interrogado en ese mismo momento.

Los padres de la niña difundieron de forma masiva en la redes sociales la desaparición de su hija, que cuando despertaron en la mañana del 16 de octubre, no se encontraba en la tienda del camping. Después de 18 días, la pequeña vuelve a estar con su familia.

