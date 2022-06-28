Escocia hará un referéndum consultivo de independencia el 19 de octubre de 2023

Actualizado:
La ministra principal de Escocia, Nicola Sturgeon, anunció este martes que convocará un referéndum "consultivo" sobre la independencia de la región británica el 19 de octubre de 2023.
En un discurso ante el Parlamento autónomo de Holyrood, Sturgeon afirmó que el plebiscito debe ser "legal" y "constitucional", y planteará a los votantes la misma pregunta que en el que se celebró en 2014: "¿Debe Escocia ser un país independiente?".
Habrá ampliación.
