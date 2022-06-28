Estás leyendo: Escocia hará un referéndum consultivo de independencia el 19 de octubre de 2023

Público
Público

Escocia hará un referéndum consultivo de independencia el 19 de octubre de 2023

Urgente

La ministra principal de Escocia, Nicola Sturgeon, anunció este martes que convocará un referéndum "consultivo" sobre la independencia de la región británica el 19 de octubre de 2023.

En un discurso ante el Parlamento autónomo de Holyrood, Sturgeon afirmó que el plebiscito debe ser "legal" y "constitucional", y planteará a los votantes la misma pregunta que en el que se celebró en 2014: "¿Debe Escocia ser un país independiente?".

Habrá ampliación.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público