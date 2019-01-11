Toda España, excepto Extremadura, País Vasco, Tarragona, Castellón, Cádiz, Málaga y las Islas Canarias tendrá mañana riesgo (amarillo) o riesgo importante por temperaturas mínimas o por fenómenos costeros, según ha informado la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET).
Temp. mínima de -11,1º a las 07:30 en la prov. de Guadalajara.Datos PROVISIONALES de estac. auto. https://t.co/QWCzoGA0Gc pic.twitter.com/ZWCnfwOhey— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) 11 de enero de 2019
Así, el descenso acusado y generalizado de las temperaturas ha llevado a los termómetros durante la madrugada de este viernes a valores de -5 grados centígrados e incluso hasta -10 grados centígrados en el caso de Guadalajara y Lérida.
De este modo, el aviso amarillo afectará a todas las provincias de Galicia, a Asturias, Cantabria, las nueve provincias de Castilla y León, Comunidad de Madrid, Navarra, La Rioja, Aragón, Castilla-La Mancha, Barcelona, Gerona, Lérida, Valencia, Alicante y Murcia.
Además, de estas, en Guadalajara y Lérida el aviso será de riesgo importante, ya que es en estas provincias donde el mercurio llegará a -10 grados centígrados.
Asimismo, la AEMET ha activado el aviso naranja por fenómenos costeros en Gerona, donde se espera viento del norte y noroeste con fuerza 8 y ocasionalmente 9, con olas de 4 a 5 metros; a Mallorca, por olas de 4 a 5 metros y a Menorca, donde se prevén intervalos de fuerza 8 de viento del norte y olas de 4 a 5 metros.
La situación generalizada de avisos meteorológicos se debe a que se esperan en Baleares, Estrecho y litorales sur y sureste de la Península cielos nubosos, con precipitaciones en el este del archipiélago balear donde incluso podría nevar débilmente en cotas bajas.
En la Península, por su parte, no se descartan lluvias débiles en el Cantábrico oriental y Noroeste de Navarra, en puntos aislados del Pirineo y en el litoral mediterráneo andaluz. En el resto del país predominará el tiempo estable y los cielos poco nubosos.
La cota de nieve se situará en el Cantábrico entre 800 y 1.000 metros y en Baleares en 300 a 500 metros de altura. Estas son las áreas donde se prevén precipitaciones.
Evolución de la situación en superficie para las próximas 72 horas, https://t.co/XZgPFkyP2Q pic.twitter.com/5MJVhnpuZ9— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) 11 de enero de 2019
En cuanto a las temperaturas, la AEMET prevé que las diurnas aumenten en Pirineos y desciendan en Andalucía mientras que pronostica heladas para casi todo el interior peninsular e incluso en zonas cercanas al litoral, incluido el de Baleares. Las heladas podrían ser moderadas e incluso fuertes en las zonas de páramos y de montaña de toda la Península.
Finalmente, señala que el viento soplará de componente este en Canarias, Alborán y Estrecho y de norte en el resto del país. Habrá intervalos de intensidad fuerte en el litoral gallego, Pirineos, Ampurdán y este de Baleares.
