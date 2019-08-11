Público
Exclusión financiera Tres millones de españoles no tendrán un cajero cerca del que sacar dinero en 2025

El estudio de Instituto Coordenadas de Gobernanza y Economía Aplicada también señala la desaparición del dinero en efectivo incrementará notablemente el poder del sistema financiero, cuyos patrones de conducta se han conocido en la última crisis con cientos de miles de litigios por mala praxis y con los rescates como socialización de las pérdidas

Imagen de archivo de un cajero automático. / EP

Si los cajeros automáticos de los bancos siguen desapareciendo al ritmo actual, en 2025 alrededor de tres millones de españoles tendrán muchas dificultades para acceder al dinero en efectivo. Es decir, cerca de tres millones estarán en grave riesgo de exclusión financiera, un riesgo con notables consecuencias sociales y económicas.

Así es la conclusión de unas jornadas celebradas por el Instituto Coordenadas de Gobernanza y Economía Aplicada sobre la brecha financiera en España, tal y como informa Servimedia. El estudio toma como referencia que en los últimos 10 años el número de oficinas bancarias en España ha caído casi un 44%, con cerca de 20.000 sucursales menos. 

El problema principalmente se centra en lo que se está llamando como 'España vacía', es decir, a los zonas del interior y rurales. La falta de acceso al dinero supone un agravamiento de la brecha geográfica, de la desigualdad económica y de oportunidades.

Según el estudio replicado por Servimedia, tres millones de personas y miles de pequeños negocios en el ámbito rural, que basan su negocio en dinero en efectivo, tendrán problemas para tener acceso al dinero en efectivo provocando la quiebra de la igualdad de oportunidades y la exclusión de las personas por encima de los 60 años.

El estudio también señala la desaparición del dinero en efectivo incrementará notablemente el poder del sistema financiero, cuyos patrones de conducta se han conocido en la última crisis con cientos de miles de litigios por mala praxis y con los rescates como socialización de las pérdidas, señala el instituto, que podrán controlar todas las transacciones, "dejando al Estado y a la ciudadanía inermes".

Pero además, en un mundo sin dinero las instituciones financieras podrán rastrear cualquier operación y tendrán acceso a un caudal de información que incrementaría hasta niveles preocupantes sus opciones de control social y político, "una moderna claudicación de la política en beneficio de los negocios".

