Estás leyendo: El exjemad José Julio Rodríguez no recogerá su acta de diputado en Madrid

Público
Público
ELECCIONES EN MADRID

El exjemad José Julio Rodríguez no recogerá su acta de diputado en Madrid

Al abandonar la política el número uno y líder del partido, Pablo Iglesias, y por tanto renunciar a su acta, la lista corrió y posibilitó que José Julio Rodríguez pudiera ser diputado, algo que ahora no se va a producir.

Uno de los candidatos de Unidas Podemos a la Asamblea de Madrid, Julio Rodríguez interviene durante un acto del partido en el Polideportivo municipal Cerro Buenavista de Getafe, a 27 de abril de 2021, en Madrid (España).
Uno de los candidatos de Unidas Podemos a la Asamblea de Madrid, Julio Rodríguez interviene durante un acto del partido en el Polideportivo municipal Cerro Buenavista de Getafe, a 27 de abril de 2021, en Madrid (España). A.Ortega.POOL / Europa Press

MADRID

Actualizado:

El exjemad José Julio Rodríguez no recogerá el acta de diputado en la Asamblea de Madrid que logró en las elecciones regionales del pasado 4 de mayo al presentarse con Unidas Podemos, según han confirmado a Efe fuentes parlamentarias. 

Julio José Rodríguez concurría como número 11 en la lista de Unidas Podemos, formación que logró 10 escaños en el Parlamento regional, por lo que en un primer momento no consiguió entrar en la Asamblea.

No obstante, al abandonar la política el número uno y líder del partido, Pablo Iglesias, y por tanto renunciar a su acta, la lista corrió y posibilitó que José Julio Rodríguez pudiera ser diputado, algo que ahora no se va a producir

En su lugar entraría en la Asamblea Jacinto Morano, que concurría como número 12 en la lista. Estas fuentes han recalcado que Rodríguez ha presentado este lunes su renuncia en la Junta Electoral Provincial.

El pasado 5 de mayo, un día después de las elecciones, Rodríguez publicó en su cuenta de Twitter un tuit en el que decía: "Un lujo haber compartido camino con Pablo Iglesias, ejemplo de coherencia, generosidad y patriotismo. Seguiré haciendo políticas y luchando, desde la más humilde militancia, por un proyecto que sí merece la pena. Y convencido de que Sí se puede".

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público