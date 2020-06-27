SevillaActualizado:
El grupo municipal Adelante Sevilla ha pedido al rey Felipe VI que "se quede a vivir seis meses" en el Polígono Sur de Sevilla, el barrio más pobre de España, para "darle un empujoncito" a la zona porque aseguran que se ha producido una "transformación inaudita" desde que se anunció la visita oficial del próximo lunes.
"Nunca se habían visto en el barrio tantos operarios municipales de limpieza, ni había funcionado tan bien el sistema de vales para las familias con menos recursos" y "después de muchos años, por fin se ha pintado el centro cívico El Esqueleto", asegura el grupo municipal en una carta remitida al rey, al que se refieren como "estimado ciudadano Felipe de Borbón".
Adelante Sevilla cree que la sola presencia de Felipe VI en el barrio "durante seis meses, con las asignaciones reconocidas para la Casa Real, sacaría estadísticamente a Polígono Sur" del ránking de barrios más pobres.
#FelipeQuédate miarma 6 meses en Poligono Sur, que nos va a venir muy bien para darle un empujoncito al barrio. pic.twitter.com/N9lwjMeNNS— Sandra Heredia Fernández (@sahefer) June 27, 2020
Durante esos meses, "las administraciones se volcarían con el barrio como nunca antes lo han hecho, para que no faltara de nada" y "contribuiría decisivamente a que el barrio tuviera calles más limpias, farolas que funcionen, recursos suficientes para los servicios sociales y, sobre todo, mucha, mucha, mucha seguridad". "¡Felipe, quédate!", piden tres concejales del grupo.
