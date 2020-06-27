Estás leyendo: "Felipe, quédate": piden al rey que viva seis meses en el barrio más pobre de España para darle un "empujoncito"

Público
Público

Visita rey Sevilla "Felipe, quédate": piden al rey que viva seis meses en el barrio más pobre de España para darle un "empujoncito"

Adelante Sevilla insta irónicamente al monarca a quedarse en el Polígono Sur de la ciudad más tiempo que el marcado por una visita oficial debido a la atención y "transformación inaudita" de los servicios al conocerse su llegada.

El rey Felipe VI (i) y la reina Letizia (d) en el paseo marítimo de la playa de Las Canteras en su visita a las Palmas de Gran Canaria, este martes. / EFE/ Ballesteros
El rey Felipe VI (i) y la reina Letizia (d) en el paseo marítimo de la playa de Las Canteras en su visita oficial a las Palmas de Gran Canaria, este martes. / EFE/ Ballesteros

Sevilla

Actualizado:

efe

El grupo municipal Adelante Sevilla ha pedido al rey Felipe VI que "se quede a vivir seis meses" en el Polígono Sur de Sevilla, el barrio más pobre de España, para "darle un empujoncito" a la zona porque aseguran que se ha producido una "transformación inaudita" desde que se anunció la visita oficial del próximo lunes.

"Nunca se habían visto en el barrio tantos operarios municipales de limpieza, ni había funcionado tan bien el sistema de vales para las familias con menos recursos" y "después de muchos años, por fin se ha pintado el centro cívico El Esqueleto", asegura el grupo municipal en una carta remitida al rey, al que se refieren como "estimado ciudadano Felipe de Borbón".

Adelante Sevilla cree que la sola presencia de Felipe VI en el barrio "durante seis meses, con las asignaciones reconocidas para la Casa Real, sacaría estadísticamente a Polígono Sur" del ránking de barrios más pobres.

placeholder

Durante esos meses, "las administraciones se volcarían con el barrio como nunca antes lo han hecho, para que no faltara de nada" y "contribuiría decisivamente a que el barrio tuviera calles más limpias, farolas que funcionen, recursos suficientes para los servicios sociales y, sobre todo, mucha, mucha, mucha seguridad". "¡Felipe, quédate!", piden tres concejales del grupo.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público