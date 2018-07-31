Ferreiro, Noriega y Suárez unen fuerzas en una campaña animalista para abolir los toros

Quedan apenas unos días para que dé comienzo la Feria Taurina de Pontevedra y las asociaciones animalistas hacen todo lo que pueden por visibilizar su lucha contra las corridas. Este año, las plataformas Galicia, Mellor Sen Touradas y la Fundación Franz Werber cuentan con el apoyo de tres alcaldes gallegos. En concreto con Xulio Ferreiro, Martiño Noriega y Jorge Suárez, al frente de los consistorios de La Coruña, Santiago y Ferrol.
Se ha podido ver a los tres políticos en varios vídeos difundidos por dichas entidades en los que no dudan de calificar la fiesta taurina de "tortura". Un apoyo explícito que Xulio ha querido subrayar afirmando que "a estas alturas de la historia" no existe en Galicia una masa crítica suficiente que considere los toros un "espectáculo" una manifestación "cultural".
En ese misma línea se ha mostrado el alcalde de Santiago, para quien los toros "no pueden un referente de valores, sino de aquello a evitar". "En esta sociedad del siglo XXI tenemos que gritar alto y claro que estamos contra los toros y contra todo lo que representa", afirma Noriega, en cuyo mensaje grabado aparece acompañado por la edil, Noa Morales, muy crítica también contra la ley de bienestar animal aprobada recientemente por la Xunta.
Jorge Suárez, por su parte, recuerda que Ferrol ya aprobó una moción en el pasado a favor de promover los espectáculos libres de animales, y insiste en que las corridas no pueden ser "socializadas como espectáculo público".
