La Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional se opone al indulto a Pablo Hasél por considerarlo "reincidente"

madridActualizado:
La Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional se opone a la concesión del indulto al rapero Pablo Hasél, que se encuentra en prisión desde febrero de este año, con el argumento de que es reincidente, ya que ha sido condenado en cuatro ocasiones, dos de ellas por delitos de apología del terrorismo.
El rapero ingresó en prisión después de que el Supremo confirmara su condena por delitos de apología del terrorismo, calumnias e injurias contra la Corona y contra las instituciones del Estado.
Esta es la segunda condena firme por los mismos delitos que pesa en su contra. Además, el cantante tiene dos condenas más por resistirse a los agentes de la autoridad y por allanamiento de morada. El Ministerio Público tiene en cuenta que Hasél ha rechazado participar en el Programa Individual de Tratamiento (PIT) de la cárcel donde cumple condena.
Pese a esa negativa, los informes penitenciarios destacan el comportamiento correcto del reo su aceptación de las normas del centro y su voluntad de estudiar y participar en distintas actividades en la penitenciaria, al tiempo que mantiene buena relación con el resto de penados.
La Fiscalía considera que el condenado no cumple las condiciones para ser tributario de indulto por "razones de justicia, equidad o conveniencia pública" e insiste en que el rapero se ha negado a participar en el programa propuesto por la prisión con el argumento de que "no quiere realizar tratamiento alguno".
"No existen por tanto causas reforzadas" que aconsejen al Ministerio Público apoyar la concesión del indulto, indica el fiscal jefe de la Audiencia Nacional, Miguel Ángel Carvallo, en un comunicado.
