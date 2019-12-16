Te proponemos cinco noticias destacadas de este fin de semana.
El Gobierno baraja aplazar la subida de las pensiones hasta después de la investidura
El Ejecutivo en funciones mantiene su compromiso de aplicar la revalorización con efectos desde el 1 de enero de 2020, pero el complicado calendario parlamentario hace muy difícil la aprobación de un decreto antes de que acabe el año.
La COP25 consigue un acuerdo mínimo para reducir las emisiones y fracasa en la creación de un mercado de carbono
Los países demuestran un nuevo fracaso del multilateralismo al no conseguir uno de los grandes objetivos de la cita, la creación de un mercado de carbono internacional.
¿Volverán a ser públicas las 3.000 viviendas del IVIMA vendidas a un fondo buitre?
El Tribunal Supremo confirma la nulidad de la operación pero la sentencia no podrá ejecutarse totalmente. La Comunidad de Madrid, responsable de esta venta no ajustada a derecho, deberá responder por los perjuicios ocasionados tanto a los inquilinos como al fondo buitre Azora-Goldman Sachs. ¿Qué viviendas volverán a ser públicas? ¿Qué pasará con los inquilinos afectados? ¿Cuándo se aplicará la sentencia?
La cuenta pendiente de España con las mujeres en primera línea de la política: qué nos falta para ser Finlandia
A pesar del gran avance que ha experimentado España en las últimas décadas, la brecha salarial, la adaptación del discurso público y las políticas de conciliación continúan siendo las grandes asignaturas pendientes para que se alcancen las cotas políticas que imperan en Finlandia.
Podemos, ante el reto de gobernar mientras rehace el partido
El partido morado tendrá que reorganizarse internamente y en el grupo parlamentario si finalmente varios de sus principales dirigentes pasan a formar parte del Gobierno de coalición.
