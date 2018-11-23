El ministerio español de Asuntos Exteriores ha aclarado que el anuncio realizado este viernes por el ministro principal de Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, en la BBC no se refiere al tratado de salida del Reino Unido de la Unión Europea, con el que España sigue manteniendo reservas, sino a cuatro memorandos y un acuerdo fiscal negociados bilateralmente entre Madrid y Londres que facilitarán una salida más ordenada de la UE por parte del Peñón una vez que el brexit se produzca, según informaron fuentes diplomáticas.
Estos acuerdos se cerraron esta semana en Madrid en unas reuniones en las que participó el ministro principal de Gibraltar. A pesar de que tanto España como Reino Unido se han congratulado por estos acuerdos, el presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, mantiene que vetará el tratado del brexit que deben aprobar los líderes europeos en una cumbre este domingo si no se deja claro que cualquier relación futura de Gibraltar con la UE deberá ser negociada bilateralmente entre España y Reino Unido. Es decir, que no podría ser pactada directamente entre los negociadores de la UE y Londres.
