El Gobierno publica la orden que levanta el aislamiento de Arroyo de la Luz en Cáceres

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha publicado la orden ministerial que levanta el aislamiento social del municipio Arroyo de la Luz (Cáceres) al que estaba sometido desde el pasado 13 de marzo

EUROPA PRESS

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha publicado la orden ministerial que levanta el aislamiento social del municipio Arroyo de la Luz (Cáceres) al que estaba sometido desde el pasado 13 de marzo tras la detección de un número elevado de casos confirmados de Covid-19.

La Junta de Extremadura ya comunicó este sábado la decisión de suprimir dicho aislamiento, una vez que ha conseguido controlar el brote detectado en su residencia de mayores.

Este levantamiento se producirá a las 00.00 horas de este lunes, 13 de marzo, de modo que los trabajadores de esta localidad que pertenecen a sectores no esenciales pueden retomar su actividad tras finalizar las medidas excepcionales decretadas por el Gobierno.

El vicepresidente segundo y consejero de Sanidad y Servicios Sociales de la Junta de Extremadura, José María Vergeles, advirtió que el levantamiento del aislamiento no entraña "ningún paso atrás" con respecto a las medidas de confinamiento incluidas en el decreto del estado de alarma, pero sí que se abrirán las entradas y salidas de la localidad para los desplazamientos justificados.

