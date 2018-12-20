Los investigadores han encontrado restos de sangre en la casa de Bernardo Montoya en El Campillo (Huelva) que podrían corresponder a su víctima, la joven profesora Laura Luelmo cuyo cadáver fue hallado el lunes, según han indicado a fuentes cercanas a la investigación.
Unos restos biológicos que el agresor, detenido este martes por la Guardia Civil, no pudo hacer desaparecer a pesar de haber fregado la vivienda para borrar cualquier pista.
El hallazgo de restos de sangre demostraría que Montoya, un hombre de 50 años que en octubre salió de la cárcel, llevó a su casa a la víctima, en contra de la versión que, al parecer, ofreció el asesino a los agentes de la Guardia Civil.
Montoya ha confesado que secuestró, intentó violar, sin conseguirlo, y mató a la joven profesora zamorana, pero la autopsia ha confirmado que sí hubo agresión sexual.
Tras dos horas de interrogatorio en la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil de Huelva, el detenido confesó a los investigadores que la joven le preguntó por un supermercado, la engañó y la mandó a un callejón sin salida, donde la agarró, golpeó y dejó inconsciente.
Posteriormente, según su relato, metió a Laura en el maletero del coche y la trasladó hasta el lugar donde fue localizada. Allí la desnudó e intentó violar, pero no lo consiguió, aunque la autopsia confirma que hubo agresión sexual.
Los restos hallados en su casa desmontarían esta versión, ya que, además, y según las fuentes consultadas, Montoya llevó a la joven a la vivienda la misma noche de su desaparición y no fue hasta el día siguiente cuando la dejó en el lugar donde fue encontrada ya sin vida, una zona de matorrales del paraje de Las Mimbreras, a unos cuatro kilómetros de El Campillo.
El cadáver de la víctima presenta, según las fuentes, evidentes signos de violencia, algunos de ellos en la frente, donde recibió un fuerte golpe que, según el análisis forense, le causó la muerte.
Comentarios
