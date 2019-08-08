Un total de 21 provincias de la mitad este peninsular estarán este viernes en aviso de nivel amarillo (riesgo) y naranja (riesgo importante) por temperaturas máximas, que podrán superar en algunos casos los 40ºC y los 42ºC, mientras que las lluvias y el viento persistirán en el noroeste peninsular, donde hay avisos en A Coruña, Lugo, Pontevedra y Asturias por viento y oleaje.
Así, según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET), en aviso naranja estarán: Almería (35ºC), Málaga (39ºC), Huesca (37ºC), Zaragoza (41ºC), Teruel (36ºC), Albacete (37ºC), Barcelona (31ºC), Girona (37ºC), Lleida (40ºC), Tarragona (31ºC), Alicante (34ºC), Valencia (41ºC), Mallorca (33ºC) y Murcia (42ºC).
El calor también pondrá en aviso, aunque de nivel amarillo, a: Granada (38ºC), Cuenca (34ºC), Navarra (36ºC), Castellón (35ºC), Ibiza y Formentera (34ºC), Menorca (34ºC) y La Rioja (37ºC).
La AEMET destaca que las temperaturas diurnas experimentarán un ascenso en el extremo oriental peninsular y se alcanzarán "valores significativamente altos" en el tercio este peninsular y Baleares, y pudiendo superar entre los 39 y 40ºC en las depresiones del nordeste peninsular, y entre los 40 y 42ºC en la Comunidad Valenciana y Murcia. No obstante, bajarán en las vertientes atlántica y cantábrica.
En general, predominarán este viernes los cielos poco nubosos o despejados en todo el país, aunque en Canarias se producirán intervalos nubosos en el norte de las islas. Por el contrario, se espera que el desplazamiento hacia el este de un sistema frontal atlántico deje nubosidad abundante y precipitaciones en Galicia, Asturias y oeste de Castilla y León, que se irán extendiendo durante el día al resto del tercio noroeste peninsular, sin descartar que en la segunda mitad del día afecten de forma dispersa y ocasional al País Vasco y Pirineos.
A lo largo del día, la nubosidad ira disminuyendo y las precipitaciones irán remitiendo desde el noroeste, excepto en el oeste de Galicia, donde se mantendrán durante gran parte del día.
Por último, habrá vientos de componente sur en el nordeste y litoral mediterráneo peninsular y Baleares; del oeste o suroeste en el resto de la Península, con intervalos de fuerte en el norte de Galicia, oeste de Asturias y cordillera Cantábrica, amainando durante la tarde; y alisios en Canarias.
