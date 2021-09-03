Un hombre mata a su madre a cuchilladas en Moncada (València) y provoca heridas a su padre

ValènciaActualizado:
Un hombre ha matado este viernes a su madre a cuchilladas en la localidad valenciana de Moncada y ha herido a su padre, según han confirmado la Guardia Civil y el Centro de Información y Coordinación de Urgencias (CICU).
El agresor, con enfermedad mental, ha sido detenido por efectivos de la Guardia Civil de Moncada. Hasta el lugar en el que se ha producido el suceso se han desplazado dos unidades del Servicio de Atención Médica Urgente (SAMU) poco después del mediodía.
Los servicios de emergencia han sido alertados por la Policía Local de esta población valenciana de la comarca de l'Horta Nord, que ha dado aviso al teléfono de emergencias 112.
