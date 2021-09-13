Un hombre mata a su mujer y posteriormente se suicida en La Vila Joiosa (Alacant)

AlicanteActualizado:
Un hombre de 52 años ha degollado este lunes a su mujer, de 40 años, en la localidad alicantina de La Vila Joiosa y posteriormente se ha suicidado precipitándose al vacío desde un puente, según han confirmado fuentes de la investigación.
Sobre las 10.30 horas, el Centro de Información y Coordinación de Urgencias (CICU) ha recibido el aviso de un posible suicidio desde el puente de la línea del TRAM que cruza el río Amadorio. Hasta el lugar ha acudido una unidad del SAMU que ha confirmado el fallecimiento del hombre, casado y con tres hijos, según ha informado el CICU.
Al sospechar que "por todos los indicios" podría tratarse de un caso de violencia de género, agentes de la Guardia Civil, tras identificar el cadáver del hombre, se han desplazado al domicilio familiar, en La Vila Joiosa, en el interior del cual han encontrado degollada a la mujer, según han precisado fuentes conocedoras del caso.
La Guardia Civil ha solicitado asistencia sanitaria y un equipo del SAMU se ha trasladado hasta el lugar. No obstante, únicamente ha podido confirmar el fallecimiento de la mujer, de 40 años, a causa de la herida de arma blanca provocada por su marido.
Las mismas fuentes han señalado que no constaban antecedentes ni denuncias por violencia de género en el sistema 'Viogén' del Ministerio del Interior.
El 016 atiende a todas las víctimas de violencia machista las 24 horas del día y en 52 idiomas diferentes al igual que el correo 016-online@igualdad.gob.es. La llamada es gratuita y no deja rastro en la factura telefónica.
