La huelga de personal de tierra de Iberia en El Prat para el viernes y el sábado sigue en pie

La mediación entre el personal de tierra de Iberia y la dirección de la empresa ha acabado sin acuerdo, por lo que se mantienen los paros convocados por la plantilla para el viernes 30 y el sábado 31 de agosto en el Aeropuerto de Barcelona-El Prat

Los pasajeros pasan los controles de seguridad en la segunda jornada de huelga de los trabajadores de tierra de Iberia en el aeropuerto de Barcelona-El Prat que se está desarrollando sin incidencias. EFE/Alejandro García

La mediación entre el personal de tierra de Iberia y la dirección de la empresa ha acabado sin acuerdo, por lo que se mantienen los paros convocados por la plantilla para el viernes 30 y el sábado 31 de agosto en el Aeropuerto de Barcelona-El Prat, ha informado el representante sindical Omar Minguillón en declaraciones a los periodistas.

La reunión de mediación entre los trabajadores y la aerolínea ha empezado sobre las 16.00 horas de este martes en la Conselleria de Trabajo y se ha extendido hasta pasadas las 21.30 horas.

La plantilla de Iberia Airport Services en El Prat es de unos 2.700 trabajadores, que se encargan de la facturación, el embarque, la carga y descarga, la asistencia y el mantenimiento de aviones, y dan servicios a una treintena de compañías, entre ellas Vueling, British Airways y Turkish Airlines.

