La huelga por la reforma de las pensiones en Francia obliga a cancelar 20 vuelos en España

Los aeropuertos con mayor número de vuelos suprimidos por las movilizaciones en el país vecino han sido hasta ahora los de Sevilla y València.

Manifestantes se enfrentan a la policía antidisturbios francesa durante una protesta contra la reforma de las pensiones, este jueves en París (Francia). Las pensiones se someten desde ayer a la prueba de la calle con una huelga que, en los transportes y o

Manifestantes se enfrentan a la policía antidisturbios francesa durante una protesta contra la reforma de las pensiones, este jueves en París (Francia). EFE/ Christophe Petit Tesson

La segunda jornada de huelga nacional indefinida convocada en Francia en contra de la reforma de las pensiones ha obligado a cancelar, hasta las 10.00 horas de este viernes, 20 vuelos en España, entre llegadas y salidas, de los 219 programados para hoy con los aeropuertos galos.

Del total de vuelos previsto este viernes entre ambos países, se han operado hasta las 10.00 horas de la mañana un total de 36, según fuentes de AENA.

Los aeropuertos españoles con mayor número de vuelos suprimidos por las movilizaciones en el país vecino han sido hasta ahora los de Sevilla y València, ambos con 6 cancelaciones, seguidos de Madrid, con 4, e Ibiza y Palma de Mallorca, con dos en ambos casos.

En la primera jornada de huelga, se cancelaron en España 23 vuelos con los aeropuertos franceses de los 197 programados hasta las 19.00 horas.

