El Ibex 35 cierra en mínimos de dos años por la incertidumbre ante el brexit

La bolsa española cerró el lunes con una abrupta caída hasta un nivel mínimo no visto en dos años, afectado como otros mercados internacionales por la preocupación ante el nuevo giro del Brexit tras el anuncio del retraso de una votación del Parlamento británico prevista inicialmente para el martes.
La primera ministra británica, Theresa May, dijo el lunes que retrasará el voto planeado en el Parlamento para su acuerdo del Brexit porque iba a ser rechazado "por un significativo margen", un anuncio anticipado en medios británicos que hizo caer a la libra a mínimos de 18 meses frente al dólar.
Las caídas también cundían al otro lado del Atlántico, en un mercado de renta variable presionado por la caída de las acciones de Apple tras un revés judicial, mientras persiste de fondo la preocupación por guerra comercial entre China y Estados Unidos tras la crisis del caso Huawei.
En este contexto, el Ibex-35 cerró con un descenso del 1,76 por ciento a 8.660,0 puntos, su menor nivel desde inicios de diciembre de 2016, mientras el índice de grandes valores europeos FTSE Eurofirst 500 se dejó un 1,73 por ciento, a 1.338,95 puntos.
Con todos los componentes del índice español en negativo salvo Técnicas Reunidas (+4,79 pct), la mayor caída fue para el grupo de supermercados DIA, que cedió un 7,3 por ciento. Tras el cierre se dio a conocer que la cadena será excluida del Ibex-35 y sustituida por la papelera Ence.
En el sector bancario, Santander se dejó un 2,66 por ciento. El sábado, varias fuentes dijeron a Reuters que el grupo suizo de banca privada Julius Baer estaba en conversaciones para transferir parte de su cartera de clientes en Venezuela al banco cántabro.
Su rival BBVA, cayó un 2,47 por ciento.
Entre el resto de grandes valores, Telefónica bajó un 1,4 por ciento, mientras Iberdrola e Inditex se dejaron menos de un puntos porcentual.
Repsol se dejó un 2,6 por ciento, tras las fuertes subidas de las sesión previa.
El grupo de telecomunicaciones Cellnex se dejó un uno por ciento tras anunciar un acuerdo con la francesa Bouygues Telecoms, para la que construirá infraestructuras 5G por 250 millones de euros.
En el sector de medios, Mediaset España se dejó un 5,3 por ciento, mientras fuera del selectivo, su rival Atresmedia cayó un 5,7 por ciento, tras un informe de JP Morgan.
