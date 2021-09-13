Estás leyendo: La incidencia disminuye y se sitúa en 116 puntos pero se registran 103 fallecidos durante el fin de semana

La incidencia disminuye y se sitúa en 116 puntos pero se registran 103 fallecidos durante el fin de semana

Sanidad registra 7.804 nuevos casos de coronavirus, de los 697 que han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas.

Un paciente covid en la UCI del Hospital Vall d´Hebron
Un paciente covid en la UCI del Hospital Vall d´Hebron, a 9 de septiembre de 2021. Enric Fontcuberta / EFE

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado este lunes, con datos aportados por las comunidades autónomas,7.804 nuevos casos de coronavirus, de los 697 que han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 1.940 registrados el viernes, lo que eleva a 4.915.265 la cifra total de personas contagiadas de covid desde el inicio de la pandemia.

Respecto a la incidencia media actual de contagios en España en los últimos 14 días, el informe muestra que sigue reduciéndose, situándose en los 116,13 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes, en comparación con los 131,30 notificados el viernes por el departamento dirigido por Carolina Darias.

En cuanto a los fallecidos por covid, se han notificado 103 más. Esto hace que la cifra global de muertos por coronavirus en España se eleve a las 85.393 personas.

Actualmente hay 4.652 pacientes ingresados por covid en toda España, 323 menos que este viernes, y se registran 1.172 en la UCI (55 menos), si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 352 ingresos y 256 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 3,92% y en las UCI en el 12,80%, en ambos casos mejoran con respecto a los datos dados este viernes.

